Changeable forecast…

Warmer Tuesday…

A cold front is moving through the area today with plenty of clouds. Showers and t-storms stayed mainly south, but the story for us was the warmth. Highs today were in the 60s to near 70 degrees. These readings won’t last.

Another system on Wednesday…

Rain will be likely as a moisture-laden low pressure system pushes through. The threat of severe weather will be to the south, but beneficial rainfall is expected. Highs will be cooler, but still in the middle to upper 50s.

Colder weather later in the week…

The weather pattern will shift to a much colder regime for Thursday and beyond. With very weak disturbances there will be a slight chance of rain and a few flakes of light snow for the weekend into early next week.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden