Continued community support during COVID-19 pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - During this pandemic, many families across the nation have hit hard times because of the COVID-19 outbreak, including right here in the city of La Crosse.

Dahl Automotive in Onalaska has set up an internal team member grant of $50,000 for its employees to help out with rent, food, utilities, and more.

Also, the Dahl family donated $25,000 to the La Crosse Community Foundation's Emergency Response Fund and $25,000 to the Winona Community Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Andrew Dahl, President of Dahl Automotive, said he and his family are pleased that they can help during this difficult time.

"Both funds in both communities serve similar purposes, and that is really to help those most in need in our community during this time," Dahl said.

Great Rivers United Way and the La Crosse Community Foundation came together as a collaborative in fundraising for the La Crosse Area Emergency Relief Fund.

Mary Kay Wolf, the Executive Director for Great Rivers United Way, said United Way reports that a total of over $1 million was raised so far for the La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund.

Those donations have come from all over.

"People are scared, people are a bit panicked, and rightfully so, some are suffering the loss of their jobs. We're so grateful to everybody who has contributed to the relief funds," said Wolf.

Great Rivers United Way serves seven counties and is raising funds for those areas as well.

To donate to the La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund visit here.

To donate to the Winona Community Foundation visit here.