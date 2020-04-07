Daughter’s boyfriend charged in killings of doctor, husband

Prosecutors have charged a teenager with fatally shooting a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband who were the parents of his girlfriend and leaving their bodies at the school’s arboretum. Eighteen-year-old Khari Sanford was charged Tuesday with two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon. Authorities say Sanford’s girlfriend was the daughter of the victims, Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre. Joggers found the victims at the side of the road at the arboretum near the Madison campus on March 31. A friend of Sanford’s, 18-year-old Ali’jah Larrue, is charged as an accomplice.