Enjoying the outdoors while social distancing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Since Governor Tony Evers issued the Safer at Home order, many people have wondered how that impacts their favorite outdoor activities.

According to Item 11C of the Governor's order, it is not against the law to be outside, but experts warn that you should be following social distancing guidelines.

"People still need to do things that they enjoy," Recreational Warden with the Wisconsin DNR Dale Hochhausen said. "Whether it's going hiking, bird watching, going fishing, whatever it might be."

All state parks, walking paths and bike trails remain open for public use. All state park office buildings and visiting centers are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep guests safe.

While some states have limited the public's access to waterways and even changed hunting seasons, Wisconsin has not.

"People can still go out fishing and there are still hunting seasons that are taking place," Hochhausen said.

There are still tags available for the upcoming turkey season that starts on April 15. For more information visit the Wisconsin DNR's website.