Global stock rally zooms into Day 2 on hopes for virus peak

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

Stocks climbed in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday as markets around the world piled on even more big gains following their huge rally a day earlier.

The S&P 500 index rose more than 2% in the first few minutes of trading and added on to Monday's 7% surge, following encouraging signs that the coronavirus pandemic may be close to leveling off in some of the hardest hit areas of the world.

The stock market is looking ahead to when economies will reopen after authorities shut down businesses and travel and issued stay-at-home orders in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.