Guard workers assist election process across the state

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Members of the Wisconsin National Guard are spread across the state today assisting with the Spring Election.

There were called in to help as poll workers due to a shortage of staff as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said more than 2,400 members of the guard are in all 72 counties in Wisconsin assisting with staffing polling locations.

A blog post on Tuesday afternoon said that the commission has received good feedback from clerks regarding the guard members' presence.

Fifty-four members of the guard are spread throughout La Crosse County helping with various tasks at the polls.

Jackson County has 13, Monroe County is utilizing 40, while Trempealeau County has 52. There are 18 in Vernon County.

More than one-quarter of guard members are in Green Bay, Madison, and Milwaukee.

Elections officials said while there have been long lines in Milwaukee and a few other places, they haven't received any reports of major problems.

Polling places visited Tuesday by WXOW were slow, but steady with no issues reported.