Gundersen furloughs staff, reduces hours for others

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System is temporarily reducing the number of its employees and cutting hours for others as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gundersen, like other medical facilities around the country, has taken a financial hit because of the coronavirus.

A statement said they've seen a 40-80 percent drop in business due to canceling appointments and procedures in part, as a preventative measure against spreading the virus.

The number of employees affected by the move wasn't released by Gundersen. Their statement did say they are providing resources to those affected by the temporary move.

“We have been intensely focused on the safety of our patients, visitors and staff,” said Gundersen chief executive officer Scott Rathgaber, MD. “We have planned for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients and worked to preserve our resources and supplies to be ready. We also cancelled elective and non-essential procedures and appointments to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 in our communities, conserve protective equipment, and ensure hospital capacity for the surge.”

Dr. Rathgaber said the affected staff would return as soon as they can safely return to normal operations.