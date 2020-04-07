Health officials report 138 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

MADISON (WKOW) -- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 and deaths attributable to the disease rose again Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases is now 2,578. That is up 138 from the day before.

Ninety-two people have died from the disease, 15 more than yesterday. The number of dead implies a fatality rate of 3.6 percent in the state. However, this number fluctuates and health officials have said many more people have likely contracted the disease and exhibit no or few symptoms.

The number of negative test results is up to 28,512.

Around 29 percent of cases have required hospitalization, a total of 745.

The numbers are published each afternoon on the Department of Health Services website.

This is the breakdown by area counties: