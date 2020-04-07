Judge: Waterloo law limiting criminal record inquiries OK

A judge has upheld the city of Waterloo’s new law that bans many businesses from asking about applicants’ criminal records in the early stages of the hiring process. The Courier reports that Black Hawk County District Judge John Bauercamper sided with the city in a lawsuit by a business group that had challenged the so-call “ban-the-box” measure adopted last fall. In its lawsuit, the Iowa Association of Business and Industry said the new measure violates a state law that prevents cities from adopting rules that exceed or conflict with federal or state law. But Bauercamper rejected that challenge, saying the city properly adopted the ordinance under its “home rule” authority under the Iowa Constitution.