La Crosse Police and Fire Departments assisting with election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local police and fire personnel greeted voters as they entered their polling station on Tuesday.

Eight police officers and eight firefighters worked side-by-side at each of the eight polling locations throughout La Crosse, reminding people to wash and sanitize their hands before entering the building.

"We're providing some logistical support today to the polling locations," said Sgt. Tom Walsh. "Obviously, we went from 13 polling locations down to eight but because of that, we still have 13 polling locations and that creates some additional issues that need to be addressed."

One of those issues that fire and police helped out with was proper social distancing, ensuring that voters had the proper space from each other.

"Ultimately, it just comes down to that we're making sure people maintain that social distancing, that they are washing their hands, and that they're able to go through and cast their votes in a safe manner," said Sgt. Walsh.

Poll workers also took proper safety precautions, wearing masks and gloves to protect themselves against the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Wisconsin Election Commission, La Crosse County also had 54 Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers helping out at the polls. Monroe County had 40 citizen-soldiers, Trempealeau County had 52 citizen-soldiers, and Vernon County had 18 citizen-soldiers.