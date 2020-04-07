Man charged with shooting La Crosse Police officer remains jailed

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The man accused of wounding a La Crosse Police officer in 2019 is staying in jail.

At a court hearing Tuesday, the attorney for Allen Kruk asked Judge Ramona Gonzalez for a reduction in bond.

Kruk has remained in custody since August 2019 when the shooting occurred.

La Crosse Police Officer Dustin Darling was responding to a domestic incident call at a duplex in the 300 block of 9th Street South when he encountered Kruk.

When Darling attempted to take him into custody, Kruk pulled a handgun and fired at the officer. A round hit Darling's ballistic vest resulting in minor wounds.

Darling returned fire and injured Kruk. Since his release from the hospital, Kruk has remained at the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Including Tuesday's hearing, Kruk and his attorney have made several requests for a reduced bond since his arrest. All have been denied.

Court records show that a jury trial is set for Kruk at the end of July.