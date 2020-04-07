Minnesota count of confirmed COVID-19 cases tops 1,000

Minnesota’s count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen above 1,000. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 83 new cases Tuesday to raise the state’s total to 1,069. The number of deaths rose by four to 34. The department says 120 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday, an increase of five, while 64 were in intensive care Tuesday, up seven since Monday. The Minnesota Legislature meets Tuesday to approve a bill to ensure that first responders and health care workers who catch COVID-19 will qualify for workers compensation, regardless of whether they can prove they contracted it on the job.