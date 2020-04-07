Minnesota reports 34 COVID-19 deaths, one more in Winona County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that a third person has died of COVID-19 in Winona County.

Details weren't made available from Winona County.

As of Tuesday morning, there are now 16 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the county. It is two more than on Monday.

Houston County reports one case, while Fillmore County has 10.

Statewide, 83 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 which brings the total to 1,069 in Minnesota.

Of those, the MDH said 549 people no longer need to be isolated.

The Department reported 34 deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota, up four from Monday. The MDH said those who have died were between the ages of 58 and 100 years old.

Health officials also said 120 people are hospitalized in the state and 64 are in the ICU. The department broke down the cases, stating those hospitalized in the ICU have been between the ages of 25 and 95, with a median age of 65.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

KTTC contributed to this report.