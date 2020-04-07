No election results tonight, totals won’t be reported until April 13

(WKOW) -- Although the polls will close today at 8 p.m. it will be a week before any vote totals are released.

That's the outcome of a series of court rulings over the past few days as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Legislative leaders have tangled over whether or not to hold today's election because of COVID-19 fears.

Republicans had no interest in delaying the election, and the state Supreme Court ultimately ruled that Gov. Evers didn't have the authority to delay it.

However, another part of an earlier court ruling allowed voters to submit absentee ballots today, as long as they were postmarked April 7.

That means it will be several days before clerks have all the ballots. The deadline is now 4 p.m. Monday, April 13 to have received and counted all the absentee ballots.

Those ballots could significantly change the outcome of today's vote totals, so no totals will be released today, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

