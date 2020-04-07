“Optimism Bias” and its effects on social distancing

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - As public health and various government officials urge the public to social distance, some people have been more complacent than others about the risk of contracting the virus.

That may be due to what's called "Optimism bias," a psychological tendency to feel you're safer than others, according to neuroscientist experts.

Corina Fisher, a counselor at L.E. Phillips Libertas Treatment Center, said the thought of limiting social interaction with friends and family can be daunting, which is why many are having a hard time abiding by the restrictions.

"People like to socialize, people like to be around other people," Fisher said. "So the idea of not being able to be around other people and having to isolate can be anxiety-provoking for a lot of people."

She said despite knowing there is a danger out there, many people choose to believe they're safe and they won't contract the virus.

Fisher adds some people may also be denying the reality of the situation, and therefore not realizing or paying attention to just how many people they're coming into contact with on a daily basis.