River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Wabasha County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Wabasha.
* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 4:15 AM Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will remain near 13.3 feet this morning then
begin falling.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet…The railroad underpass on Highway 60 may be
flooded. Flooding is also possible along Lawrence Boulevard and
Main Street East. Some businesses near the river may be flooded.
