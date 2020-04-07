Senior Spotlight: Allison Brownell

CASHTON, Wis. (WXOW) - Tonight's senior spotlight takes us to Cashton where Allison Brownell was poised to have a big season on the diamond.

Brownell came into the season with 12 career home runs, including a grand slam. She also earned all-conference honors in her sophomore and junior seasons. The Eagles finished 14-7 overall.

