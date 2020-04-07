Share your COVID-19 story with generations to come

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In the midst of this historic global pandemic, the La Crosse Public Library asks community members to share their thoughts for future generations.

The Documenting Community Voices project will preserve these entries in the library's archives.

Archivist Jenny DeRocher said she borrowed the idea from a friend in Cambridge, Massachusetts as a way to capture history as it happens. Set up as an online survey, DeRocher said the form acts more of as a writing prompt. She urges people of all walks of life to share their thoughts as a journal entry.

DeRocher added that it can serve as a cathartic experience, relieving stress during a tough time. People can submit their story anonymously.

To add your voice to the archive, click here.