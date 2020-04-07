Small businesses in La Crescent are getting support

LA CRESCENT, MN. (WXOW) - In response to the pandemic, the La Crescent Community Foundation set up a small business relief program.

The Foundation is giving $5,000 to various small local businesses.

Restaurants and retail stores are suffering significant financial setbacks since the start of the pandemic, so the focus for the money is directed towards those businesses.

Handing out $5,000 doesn't solve every business problem, but it does help.

"It's a tough act you know. They have so many things going on with all the federal and state programs, plus still trying to run their business. We're just trying to do what we can. The big thing is to get a little bit of cash flow and it's not going to change the world but just to show them that we're here and to show the community what we're doing to help out as well," said President of the La Crescent Community Foundation Steve Bissen.

Approximately 20 businesses will receive money by the end of the week.