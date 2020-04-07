Speaker Vos volunteering at polls in Racine County

Working the polls in Racine County today. An impressive amount of planning and organization went into ensuring everyone can safely exercise their right to vote. Posted by Wisconsin State Representative Robin Vos on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

RACINE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A day after Republicans won their legal challenge over Gov. Tony Evers' plan to delay today's election, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is volunteering at the polls as an election inspector.

Vos, from Rochester, Wisconsin, wrote on his Facebook page, "Working the polls in Racine County today. An impressive amount of planning and organization went into ensuring everyone can safely exercise their right to vote."

Late in the day Monday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Evers could not postpone the state's presidential primary, striking down his order to move the election to June over coronavirus outbreak fears.

Evers issued an executive order hours earlier to suspend in-person voting on Tuesday but received an immediate challenge by Vos and Republican leaders who control the state legislature.