State Supreme Court opinions clash over election decision

MADISON (WKOW) -- Opinions published Tuesday offered more insight on the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to block an order from Gov. Tony Evers to move in-person voting.

The ruling came Monday evening, but the expanded opinions are chances for justices on both sides of the ruling to explain their choices.

The court posted the entire majority and dissenting opinions to its website.

The majority opinion, which lacks an author, dissects the governor's order:

"This court acknowledges the public health emergency plaguing our state, country, and world, but any action taken by the governor, no matter how well-intentioned, must be authorized by law," the opinion said.

Executive Order No. 74, that Evers signed Monday, cited its authority as existing in several portions of the state's constitution and one statute. The majority said that none of the provisions gave the governor the authority to move the date established for in-person voting.

Moving in-person voting by executive action is not a power the governor has, even during times of emergency, according to the state supreme court's majority.

"The Legislature or Governor also could have moved this election or changed the rules governing it through the ordinary legislative process," the opinion said. "They have not done so."

Evers initially resisted calls to move the Spring General Election, falling in line with the leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature. That changed at the end of last week.

On Friday, the governor called the Legislature to meet in a special session the next day with the objective of delaying the election and expanding mail-in voting. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) balked.

The special session gaveled in and was adjourned in under a minute Saturday without taking action on the election.

Evers then issued his order Monday afternoon to move the election after the Legislature again did not act Monday morning. By Monday night, the conservative majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked the action, forcing voting to occur April 7.

The dissenting opinion, authored by Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, calls the majority's decision "Nonsense." She instead cites much broader language in state statute granting the governor the ability to "[i]ssue orders ... necessary for the security of persons and property."

"These orders are but another example of this court's unmitigated support of efforts to disenfranchise voters," Walsh Bradley wrote.

In a dissenting opinion on another case, Chief Justice Patience Roggensack argued that jury trials could spread COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Walsh Bradley quoted the justice's arguments to demonstrate hypocrisy before pivoting to stand in stern judgment of the state's highest court.

"On the heels of this executive order, the majority of this court looks reality in the face, but then turns the other way," Walsh Bradley wrote. "With the decision of the majority, democracy takes a step backward."