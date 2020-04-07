Viterbo opens residence hall to help health care workers, first responders

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University is opening up one of their residence halls next week to local healthcare workers and emergency workers.

The university is opening Bonaventure Hall on April 14.

Viterbo was approached by the city and local health care providers about using some of the university's facilities.

Once open, Bonaventure Hall is available for any local hospital employees, police, fire, and EMS workers who haven't been diagnosed with COVID-19.

No students are currently living in the hall.