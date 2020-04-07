Viterbo opens residence hall to help health care workers, first responders

Viterbo opens residence hall to help health care workers, first respondersNew
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University is opening up one of their residence halls next week to local healthcare workers and emergency workers.
The university is opening Bonaventure Hall on April 14.
Viterbo was approached by the city and local health care providers about using some of the university's facilities.
Once open, Bonaventure Hall is available for any local hospital employees, police, fire, and EMS workers who haven't been diagnosed with COVID-19.
No students are currently living in the hall.
- Follow our full Coronavirus coverage HERE.
- Additional links on COVID-19 are Here
- Sign up for COVID-19 Updates
- Live Map: Coronavirus cases in Wisconsin
- Live Map: COVID-19 cases in the US