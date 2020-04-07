Wisconsin farming in 2020

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - After a hard 2019, the weather seems to be more on the farmers' side this year, but the pandemic is taking away momentum.

The pandemic is making it hard for farmers to deliver products. According to Monroe County Agriculture Agent with the UW Extension, Bill Halfman, the weather seems to be cooperating.

Weather plays a big role in determining if crops are ready, and right now, farmers are waiting for fields to dry out.

At the moment, farmers aren't sure how this year will play out.

"Weather-wise, somewhat better than last year but the farm economy is still very tough. Before the pandemic, it looked like this year was actually gonna be a little bit better. Now, we're not sure how everything is going to play out because some of the problems that have been encountered with food distributions as far as milk and meat and some of the other products," said Halfman.

Halfman also added that the livestock market is having problems due to plant closures during the pandemic.