Wisconsin’s Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week starts on April 13

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - ReadyWisconsin is encouraging families to take time and talk about severe weather safety.

April 13-17 was designated as Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin.

The state has already experienced a tornado that touched down in Grant County in March. As a state, Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes a year.

ReadyWisconsin is cooperating with the National Weather Service and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association to encourage people statewide to participate in a virtual tornado drill at 1:45 p.m. on April 16.

Dr. Darrell Williams, an administrator for Wisconsin Emergency Management, says that he encourages families to take time during the virtual drill to make a plan for what to do during a real severe weather emergency and where to seek shelter.

READY WISCONSIN: Severe Weather and Tornado Toolkit

Whether or not you'll hear tests of outdoor warning sirens on April 16 depends on the community, but you can see online alerts from ReadyWisconsin and its partner organizations that day, encouraging people to practice their severe weather plans.

The state said that because of the COVID-19 outbreak, there won't be the usual live test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) that triggers NOAA weather radios and messages on broadcast stations.