Attempted homicide defendant wants release due to COVID-19

A La Crosse County judge has denied a request to lower bond for a man charged with shooting and wounding a police officer. An attorney for 35-year-old Allen Kruk had asked that the defendant be released on a signature bond with house arrest so he wouldn’t be at risk of contracting the new coronavirus in jail. Judge Ramona Gonzalez denied that request Tuesday. The La Crosse Tribune reports Kruk has been in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 bond since he was charged Sept. 6 with attempted first-degree intentional homicide using a dangerous weapon and several other counts.