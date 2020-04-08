Celebrating Easter while social distancing

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Holidays are a time for friends and family to come together, but during a pandemic, it's difficult to gather as you normally would.

With Easter fast approaching, many are wondering how to still celebrate while maintaining social distancing.

Pastor Jamie Brieske with Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eau Claire said the holiday is bound to feel different this year. However, she said there are still ways to make it special, even if you're confined to your home.

"I don't think Easter will quite be the same as we normally celebrate, but I still think there are a variety of ways: dying eggs at your own house or doing a small-scale easter egg hunt outside can still make it fun for the kids and give them something to look forward to," Brieske said.

Brieske also suggested watching a virtual church service and sharing the same meal over video chat with family members.