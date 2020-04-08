Charlie Berens providing more than laughs during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Like so many others, Charlie Berens is adjusting to life at home. The comedian had several live shows canceled. So, he's devoted more time to pumping out quarantine-themed versions of his popular 'Manitowoc Minute' video series.

"It's a lot of work," Berens explains of his life at this unique moment in history. "It's a lot of watching this fat squirrel outside try to jump from the fence to the birdseed."

Berens is hoping to provide more than just laughs during this crisis.

"I get a lot of messages from people all over social media. I got a sense that people wanted to help, but they didn't know how to help. So, I figured why not give them an easy thing to do."

With that in mind, Berens' videos have touched on a variety of timely subjects including filling out the census. In one of his recent videos, he even interviewed his dad, an anesthesiologist at the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. His father had explained to him the need for personal protective equipment. So, Berens used his platform to put a call out to viewers about donating to their local hospitals.

"I figured if I was doing these quarantine kitchen videos anyway, on one of them I'd encourage people to fill out the census, but then I figured why don't I encourage people to go on a little house treasure hunt. Because you just made yourself a Bloody Mary. What else you going to do guy? You've got enough garnishes to get through the gosh-darn house."

Berens says his initial call for donations was successful at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

"According to my dad and the coordinator over there as well...they got an increase in PPEs."

Berens adds he's just trying to do his part. He encourages everyone to stay productive during this time at home.

"Just clean out a junk drawer guy. Clean out that junk drawer and then you'll feel so accomplished. You'll get the momentum going, and then you'll be like, 'Geez. I just cleaned that gosh-darn junk drawer. I could go on to cure cancer right now'."

Berens has links of ways to donate on his Manitowoc Minute website: http://manitowocminute.com/ He also encourages anyone who has personal protective equipment that they would like to donate to call their local hospital.