Couleecap adds more counties for COVID-19 assistance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More people are receiving help from Couleecap after they expand the number of counties in their COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program.

The program was launched in La Crosse and Vernon Counties in late March. On Wednesday, the non-profit announced their expansion into Crawford and Monroe counties.

According to Couleecap, the program helps low-to-moderate wage workers who've lost their job or had hours reduced due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Funds are also available for small business owners may to cover personal expenses.

The program is funded through the Crawford County Community Fund, the Great Rivers United Way, and an Anonymous Donor.

Money provided to applicants can be used for expenses including rent, car payments, medical bills, and more.

The application can be found at www.Couleecap.org.

For those needing phone assistance, you can call 608-632-6512.

Couleecap said in a statement that given the number of calls they're receiving, online assistance will be faster.

Additional Couleecap resources are available. They said Wednesday that agency food pantries in Sparta and Prairie du Chien now offer expanded hours. They're now Monday through Friday from 10 am to 3 pm. It includes curbside pick up and limited home delivery.

Couleecap is also offering zero-percent interest revolving loans to rural small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

To learn details, visit the Couleecap website. Other services may also be found on the site.