County nursing homes proactive in COVID-19 preparation

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Lakeview Health Center and Hillview Health Center follow specific steps if any resident starts experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

As of Wednesday, no one living in La Crosse County nursing homes has tested positive for COVID-19. The virus causes severe health issues for elderly people in the community, so La Crosse County Long Term Care Director Wanda Plachecki said her staff is constantly communicating with families of the residents.

"The conversations are happening more frequently and they're a little bit more prospective," Plachecki said. "They are concerned about what is going to happen if a person gets sick? How are we going to take good care of that person?"

Plachecki explained that if a resident was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms the staff would do the following: Isolate the resident, communicate with the resident's doctor vie telehealth and assess if testing is necessary, then finally determine if hospitalization or emergency care is needed they would provide it.

Immediate family members would be included throughout each step of the process.

"It's not just us making decisions alone, but in conjunction with their primary caregiver and the hospitals," Plachecki said. "Our residents and staff are not wondering and worrying throughout their day about what's going to happen to them. They are living their lives."

Plachecki also said they will continue to monitor and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.