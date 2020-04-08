Dick’s sporting goods announces ‘significant’ furloughs

(WKOW) -- Sporting goods retailer Dick's is furloughing a "significant number" of its roughly 40,000 employees beginning Sunday.

Affected employees will still continue to receive their benefits, according to a report from CNN.

Dick's said in a regulatory filing that because of the coronavirus, it's "increasingly evident" that its more than 800 stores aren't going to reopen anytime soon.

It will keep on a small number of employees to fulfill online orders and curbside pickups.