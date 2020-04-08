Dr. Fauci bobblehead becomes all-time best seller, raises money to get protective gear for first responders

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A bobblehead honoring Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has raised $100,000 for the American Hospital Association's 100 Million Mask Challenge.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, located in Milwaukee, released the bobblehead last week.

It features Fauci wearing a suit, making the "flatten the curve" gesture. Signaling to the country that it's best to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are thrilled to be making such a large contribution to support the 100 Million Mask Challenge through the sale of Dr. Fauci bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We will continue these efforts to raise funds to defeat COVID-19 and keep the nation’s first responders safe while making people smile during these unprecedented and difficult times. I also hope we will inspire other businesses and individuals to help others during this pandemic with their unique talents and capabilities.”

Overnight the bobblehead became the museum's all-time best seller.

The bobbleheads are now available for pre-order exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. $5 from every Dr. Fauci bobblehead sold to the American Hospital Association in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.