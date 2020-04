Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW): The Onalaska United Methodist Church is hosting a free drive-through community dinner on Tuesday, April 14th. The program is a continuation of their free monthly community dinner, adjusted to fit pandemic circumstances.

Guests can drive up between 5:30pm and 6:30pm, and small staff of United Methodist Church members will bring meals out to the cars for guests to take home and enjoy. For more information, you can call 608-783-3380.