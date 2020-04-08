Enbridge seeks permits to build Great Lakes oil tunnel

Enbridge is seeking state and federal permits to build an oil pipeline beneath the waterway linking Lakes Huron and Michigan. The Canadian company filed a permit application Wednesday with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Approval from both is needed for the project to go forward. Enbridge wants to drill a tunnel in bedrock beneath the Straits of Mackinac to replace an underwater segment of its Line 5 pipe. It carries 23 million gallons of oil daily between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario.