Gov. Walz extends Stay-at-home order to May 4

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is extending his Stay-at-home order until May 4.

He made the announcement Wednesday during a news conference.

His original order was set to expire on Friday. He said that after consulting with medical experts, he decided to extend the order as a way to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

While Walz says Minnesotans have responded well to the order, he notes in his new emergency executive order that confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rapidly increasing in Minnesota, and community spread of the disease also is increasing in the state and nation.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 85 new cases Wednesday, raising the state's total to 1,154, and it reported five new deaths for a total of 39.

