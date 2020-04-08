Health Dept. advising against gathering for Easter holiday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With a 'stay at home' order in effect for Wisconsin, the La Crosse County Health Department is advising against local and state travel for the Easter holiday.

Health Director Jen Rombalski indicated that even travel for common items during the holiday like easter eggs, baskets, and candy are not appropriate during this time because it is deemed 'nonessential' travel.

"We would ask that you not go out to get items specific to anything that is not essential, so we think essential really is groceries and food and also medicines and also health care provider visits after calling first," said Rombalski.

Households should celebrate the holiday separately and not travel to any other homes for a gathering. To learn what to do for church services, you can find more information on how to practice your faith safely by clicking here.

The La Crosse County Health Department's Call Center will not be open on Friday or Saturday morning due to the holiday. However, callers can leave a voicemail that will be answered on Monday. If immediate assistance is needed, the state helpline is available at www.wihealthconnect.com.

With Minnesota extending their 'stay at home' to May 4th, Rombalski also added that she anticipates Wisconsin will follow suit in extending their order past April 24.

"I think we need to continue what we're doing. That's working to keep case numbers down because if we let off of it too soon, we risk having a resurgence of cases, and then at some point, the spread gets so overwhelming that we are not able to get control of it again," said Rombalski.

An extension depends on the number of cases the state faces over the next few weeks. Ultimately, Governor Tony Evers will make the decision about extending the safer at home order. .

To watch the entire live stream of Wednesday's news conference, click here.