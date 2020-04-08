Iowa coronavirus cases climb to 1145, deaths at 27

Iowa public health officials say that 97 more Iowans tested positive for coronavirus infection, increasing the state total to 1,145. One person died in Linn County, where the highest number of cases are reported. The virus has now claimed 27 lives in the state and infections have now been found in 79 of Iowa’s 99 counties. The data also shows increase hospitalization in recent days with 122 people now in hospitals, up 17 percent from the day before. Public health officials say Wednesday that the increase is due to changes in how the state gathers the information.