La Crosse County program providing over 300 meals a day to the elderly

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Senior Nutrition Program is busier than ever due to the pandemic.

Staff members and volunteers are hard at work Monday through Friday as they prepare and deliver meals to elderly people who are homebound and in need of food.

"Prior to the COVID-19 we were serving roughly 260 individuals and now we're up to about 340," said Aging and Disability Resource Center Manager Carissa Pagel-Smith.

There are eight meal sites throughout the county. Workers package meals and then deliver it to people's homes.

During the delivery process, food is dropped off on a table or bag outside the door to respect social distancing guidelines.

Once the virus reached La Crosse County, volunteers were told it was understandable if they could no longer help with the program. They didn't bat an eye.

"It's something that I can do to help out. With taking all the precautions for the safety, I don't feel that it's a problem and I know all these people that get these meals are homebound and it's important for them," said volunteer Ardie Van Riper.

Welfare checks are also part of the service. Once a delivery is made, the person delivering food converses from six feet away to make sure the people receiving the food are doing alright.

The ADRC's doors may be closed, but you can still give them a call at 608-785-5700 to see if you or someone you know qualifies for meal deliveries.