Local Catholics Open Coronavirus Prayer Line

WINONA, Mn. (WXOW)- Coronavirus has impacted all our lives in more ways than one, but the Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester has created a prayer support initiative called Southern Minnesota COVID-19 Prayer Response.

According to a report from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester, they stated, " People of any or no religious faith who want prayer are welcome to go to the website (www.SouthernMnPrayerSupport.com) and make a request for a “prayer call.” A prayer partner will contact you at your requested time of day within 24 hours, and pray with you and for you. Most phone prayer sessions last around 10 minutes, and all that is required is a desire for prayer. Requests can be largely anonymous, by first name only. "

You can also contact any Catholic parish as well with your prayer requests. Lastly, the diocese wants to remind you, " Let us help each other by bearing each other’s burdens and bringing them to our loving God."