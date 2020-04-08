Milwaukee election head wants probe into ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The head of elections in Milwaukee is seeking a U.S. Postal Service investigation into what happened to missing absentee ballots that did not make it to voters before Tuesday's election.



Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Neil Albrecht said Wednesday that he wants the investigation to focus on ballots that were issued and mailed around March 22 and March 23.



Many voters who showed up at one of the city's five polling places Tuesday said they were forced to come out after absentee ballots they requested never arrived. The state Elections Commission was also working with the Postal Service on reports of undelivered ballots in Oshkosh and Appleton and elsewhere.



The U.S. Postal Service didn't immediately respond to a call Wednesday seeking comment.