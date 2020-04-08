Minnesota reports 85 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths, one in Winona Co.

(KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday that five more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the state to 39.

MDH said those who have died after testing positive for COVID-19 were between the ages of 58 and 100 years old.

The Department also reported on Wednesday that 85 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total positive confirmed cases to 1,154. Of those who tested positive, health officials said 632 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials said 19 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Winona County. There have been four deaths, an increase of one since Tuesday. Details on the death weren't immediately available.

Houston County still has one case. Find the full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH said to date, 30,753 tests have been completed in the state.

The Department also reported that 135 people are hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19, and 64 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

MDH said 35 percent of those who tested positive for COVID-19 were likely exposed through community transmission in Minnesota.