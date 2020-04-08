Mnuchin says direct deposits out next week for virus aid

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is telling House Democrats that direct deposits to Americans will begin next week under the coronavirus aid package.

Mnuchin is also telling the lawmakers that $98 billion has been approved for small business retention under a program in the $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package.

His comments came during a conference call with the coronavirus task force, according to a person unauthorized to disucss the private call and granted anonymity.

Congress is debating the next potential coronavirus aid package as President Donald Trump seeks $250 billion for small businesses and Democrats propose adding another $250 billion for small communities, protective gear and food stamps. A test vote is expected Thursday.