More rainy weather with falling temperatures

Another foggy morning…

Clear and calm overnight created the foggy conditions out the door again. Dense fog Advisory in effect until 9 AM for everyone expect Fillmore and Wabasha county. Dense fog will last through mid-morning as winds pick up and showers move in. Keep your headlights on and slow down.

Rainy day…

As a cold front continues to exit the region a band of light rain will develop. This banding feature will mainly set up along and south of I-90. But we’ll hold a slight chance for showers for everyone today. A few rumbles of thunder possible, non-severe. The cold front will also start to bring the cooler feel. But today the temperatures will reach the mid-50s.

Picking up speed...

By tomorrow morning, it will feel like a wintry morning. As lows could even reach the 20s in spots with clear skies. Yet, there will be an increase in the cloud cover as the low pressure picks up speed and moves to the northeast. A shake of a flurry or drizzle will be possible but the bigger concern tomorrow will be the wind. Wind could gust to 40 mph and stay strong for much of the day. These winds will lead to deepening temperatures and feel-like temperatures could be in the 30s.

Second winter…

Starting tomorrow, much of the lower 48 will be stuck in a cold pool. For at least the next week the temperatures will range from the lower 50s to lower 40s for highs. Lows overnight have the potential to drop into the 20s, a few frosty mornings will be expected.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett