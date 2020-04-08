New Jersey, Virginia push back primaries amid outbreak

Two more states have pushed back their primaries further into the summer to address concerns about voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. The moves by New Jersey and Virginia came Wednesday, a day after Wisconsin declined to move its primary. That forced some some voters there to choose between staying safe at home or casting ballots at busy polling places and potentially catching or spreading disease. New Jersey now plans to hold its presidential and state primaries on July 7 instead of June 2. Virginia plans to push its June 9 primaries for Congress out two weeks to June 23.