Police: 1 shot, killed by Clinton officer during chase

Officials say a suspect has been shot and killed by an officer during a police chase in eastern Iowa. Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion say in a statement that the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, after an officer tried to stop a vehicle that fled. The chief says the vehicle was chased into nearby Camanche and back to Clinton when a pursuing officer fired his service weapon at the vehicle, hitting the suspect. The person was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the officer who fired his weapon.