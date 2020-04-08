River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Wabasha County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Wabasha.

* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 4:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 13.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will remain nearly steady around 13.2 feet

through Friday, then begin falling.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet…The railroad underpass on Highway 60 may be

flooded. Flooding is also possible along Lawrence Boulevard and

Main Street East. Some businesses near the river may be flooded.

&&