River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Vernon County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at La Crosse.
* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 4:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 12.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will remain nearly steady around 12.5 feet
through Friday night, then begin falling.
* Impact…At 12.3 feet…Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in the
Town of Campbell.
&&