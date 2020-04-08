Some told to stay home after 4 get virus at Iowa corn plant

Some workers at a large corn processing plant in eastern Iowa have been told to stay home after four of their colleagues have tested positive for coronavirus. Archer Daniels Midland spokeswoman Jackie Anderson said Wednesday that operations at the plant in Clinton are continuing but with staffing changes. The company said that the four workers who have tested positive are in quarantine and recovering at home. In addition, ADM said that it has asked all colleagues who worked “in close proximity” to the infected individuals to self-quarantine at home. Anderson would not say how many workers are currently at home due to their exposure.