Storm Lake man gets 25 years in prison for child sex assault

A 32-year-old Storm Lake man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young child. The Sioux City Journal reports that Nee Htoo was sentenced Wednesday in Beuna Vista County District Court after he entered an Alford plea last month to second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. An Alford plea is one in which the defendant does not admit guilty, but acknowledges there is enough evidence to secure a conviction. Prosecutors say Htoo sexually abused a girl at least four times in 2016 and 2017, when she was 6 or 7 years old.