UPDATE: Minnesota lawmakers reach deal on insulin affordability

UPDATE: Minnesota lawmakers have reached a deal on a long-awaited emergency insulin program for diabetics who can't afford the drug.

A House-Senate conference committee unanimously signed off on the bill.

The full Legislature could pass the bill as early as Tuesday.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota lawmakers appear close to a deal on creating a long-waited emergency insulin program for diabetics who can't afford the drug.

A House-Senate conference committee was scheduled to meet Wednesday to finalize the details. If the lawmakers agree, the Legislature could pass the bill as early as Tuesday.

The Star Tribune reports the legislation represents a breakthrough for behind-the-scenes talks that began soon after a deal collapsed at the end of the 2019 session.

Diabetics who are within seven days of running out of insulin and need help could obtain a 30-day supply at a pharmacy for a $35 copay.