Walz to extend Minnesota’s stay-at-home order; 5 new deaths

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to announce an extension to his stay-at-home order, which is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. The governor told reporters the extension would likely include some refinements, but didn’t give details. He has called a 2 p.m. news conference for the announcement. Minnesota reported 85 new cases Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,154, and it reported five new deaths for a total of 39. Secretary of State Steve Simon has proposed a bill that would give him temporary expanded authority to ensure the conduct of safe elections during the pandemic.